Action taken against 4000 people over Jal Jeevan Mission irregularities

Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil said that based on complaints, teams were formed to investigate issues.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 29th January 2026 1:07 pm IST
New Delhi: Action has been taken against more than 4,000 people across India following complaints of irregularities in implementing the Jal Jeevan Mission, the Lok Sabha was informed on Thursday, January 29.

Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil, while responding to a supplementary question, said that based on complaints, teams were formed to investigate issues. The reports of the teams were also shared with states.

Primarily, the complaints were lodged for poor quality of work, financial irregularities and inadequate water supply, the minister said, adding that action has been taken against more than 4,000 people.

Patil said grants for works under the mission are released to state governments, who issue tenders, prepare project reports and share compliance with the ministry.

