Activists raises alarm over illegal digging near Qutub Shahi Masjid

Hyderabad: Activists group, Heritage Watch, has raised concerns and lodged a formal complaint with the Manikonda Municipal Commissioner regarding the purported illegal excavation and looming demolition threat facing the historic Qutub Shahi Masjid and graveyard at Secretariat Hills, Neknampura village, Gandipet mandal.

The group alleges that unidentified individuals, driven by ulterior motives, are orchestrating the encroachment and potential destruction of Qutub Shahi Masjid and Tomb premises by employing heavy machinery for illegal digging activities.

Expressing grave apprehension over the situation, Heritage Watch underscores the urgent need for intervention by municipal authorities and relevant stakeholders to safeguard the sanctity and heritage value of the Qutub Shahi Masjid and its surroundings.

Also Read HC to decide on Delhi admin’s proposal to raze Shahi Masjid

In a letter dated February 13, authorities have been urged to initiate a prompt and thorough investigation into the alleged encroachment and illegal excavation activities. The activists have sought concerted efforts aimed at halting any further damage to the historic site and holding accountable those responsible for the infringement on cultural and religious landmarks.