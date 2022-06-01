Actor Nakuul Mehta gets hospitalised in Mumbai

Mumbai: Television actor Nakuul Mehta has been hospitalized here. While the exact reason is yet to be disclosed, reports say that he underwent a minor surgery.

An Instagram post by Instant Bollywood suggests that Nakuul is currently on a break from the shoot of his current project ‘Bade Ache Lagte Hain 2’. “According to reports, @nakuulmehta has been hospitalized. He was not keeping well and even had to undergo a minor surgery. He is reportedly taking rest after this ordeal and has pressed pause on the shooting for his serial.

We wish the actor a speedy recovery,” the caption read.

More details about his health updates are still awaited.

Nakuul Mehta is currently playing Ram Kapoor on Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 opposite actress Disha Parmar. He has also featured in other TV soaps like Ishqbaaaz and Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.

Nakuul has also acted in web series including I Don’t Watch TV and Never Kiss Your Best Friend. In addition to acting, he also hosted the 6th Season of India’s Got Talent.