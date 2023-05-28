Actor Sharwanand meets with car accident in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Tollywood industry was rocked by tragic news when popular actor Sharwanand was involved in a car accident, shocking his fans and well-wishers. According to reports, the accident occurred last night in Hyderabad, causing a wave of concern and anxiety among those who admire the talented actor.

Sharwanand, who has been working on multiple film projects at the same time, recently announced his engagement to Rakshitha Reddy, adding to the concern for his well-being. This unfortunate incident has cast a shadow of doubt over their upcoming wedding, which is set to take place soon.

According to Gulte report, the accident occurred when Sharwanand’s Range Rover lost control and overturned near the Filmnagar junction. Local residents, thankfully, acted quickly and rushed the actor to the hospital for immediate medical attention.

While the actor’s family has not yet officially commented on the accident, sources close to him say his health is stable. Sharwanand is thought to have escaped a more serious outcome due to the presence of essential safety measures in the car. However, the full details of the incident are still unknown and are expected to be revealed soon.

The Tollywood industry and Sharwanand’s fans rally in support of their beloved actor, sending prayers and positive thoughts for his speedy recovery. Sharwanand’s resilience and the outpouring of love from his fans are expected to help him overcome this difficult time and resume his passion for entertaining audiences.