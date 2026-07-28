Hyderabad: Veteran Telugu actress Pavala Shyamala passed away at the age of 75 after suffering a massive cardiac arrest while undergoing treatment at Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad in the early hours of Tuesday. She reportedly breathed her last at 1:52 am after battling prolonged health issues and age-related ailments. Her mortal remains have been kept in the hospital mortuary, while details of her last rites are awaited.

The actress had been battling severe financial hardship in recent years while also caring for her ailing daughter. Just weeks ago, she made headlines after she was allegedly turned away from a hospital due to a lack of funds and was later found stranded on the streets.

Following the incident, producer and Film Development Corporation chairman Dil Raju stepped in to ensure she received proper medical treatment. Over the years, several members of the Telugu film industry, including Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi, Sai Durgha Tej, Allu Arjun, and filmmakers Raj & DK, extended financial and moral support to the veteran actress.

More about Pavala Shyamala

Born as Neti Shyamala in Amaravathi, Guntur district, in 1951, she began her acting career in theatre before making her Telugu film debut with Babai Abbai (1985). She went on to earn recognition with K. Viswanath’s Swarna Kamalam, impressed audiences with her supporting role in Khadgam, and became popularly known as Pavala Shyamala after her memorable character “Pavala” in Puri Jagannadh’s Andhrawala. She also appeared in popular films including Varsham, Golimaar and Mathu Vadalara, her last major credited film, while sharing screen space with stars such as Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Jr NTR and Allu Arjun.

Pavala Shyamala’s demise marks the end of a remarkable journey spanning over three decades in Telugu cinema, where she won audiences’ hearts with her memorable comic and supporting roles.