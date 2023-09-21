Actress Sai Pallavi ties knot secretly? Here are viral photos

Mumbai: Popular south Indian actress Sai Pallavi has been making headlines due to a viral photo featuring her and Tamil director Rajkumar Periyasamy. Pallavi is renowned for her exceptional performances in commercially successful films, with her last notable appearance in ‘Gargi’ in 2022.

After this, Sai Pallavi took a break from acting, prompting rumors suggesting she might be saying goodbye to her acting career or planning a significant shift in her personal life. The absence from the screen for almost a year fueled these speculations.

The recent viral photo depicting Sai Pallavi and director Rajkumar Periyasamy wearing garlands, led to a flurry of claims across fan pages that the two might have secretly tied the knot. These speculations set social media abuzz with fans and followers eager to know the truth behind the photograph.

Finally She got Married ❤️

And She Prove That Love Has No Colour..Hats off Sai Pallavi#marriage #saipallavi pic.twitter.com/HHIuTUdzmB — The K B (@KiranBunny28) September 20, 2023

However, clarifications soon followed, shedding light on the actual context of the viral picture.

Truth Behind Sai Pallavi’s Viral Wedding Photos

The photograph was captured during the pooja ceremony for the upcoming film tentatively titled ‘SK 21’, which is a collaborative project between Rajkumar Periyasamy and actor Sivakarthikeyan. Tamil crictic cleared the air on Twitter.

This clarification has put to rest the marriage rumors and affirmed that Sai Pallavi is gearing up for a return to the big screen, much to the delight of her fans who eagerly await her exceptional acting talents once again. Apart from this, the actress has also signed her second movie with Naga Chaitanya.