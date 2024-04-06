Adah Sharma comments on purchasing Sushant Singh Rajput’s house

Mumbai: Adah Sharma, known for her role in The Kerala Story, was recently in the news for reportedly buying a flat in Mumbai’s ‘Mont Blanc Apartments’, where actor Sushant Singh Rajput used to live. A lot of interest was created in this news because of the location. Let’s delve into Adah’s thoughts on this matter.

The death of Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020 was a shock to everyone. He was found dead in his apartment at Mont Blanc on Carter Road in Bandra West, Mumbai. The apartment has been vacant since then.

Adah’s Silence and Revelation

Initially, Adah Sharma kept quiet about the purchase but has now opened up and spoken about her decision. In an interview with Siddharth Kanan, Adah said:

“For now, I would just like to say that I live in everyone’s hearts. There is a right time to speak. When I had gone to see the place, I got overwhelmed with the media attention. I am a private person. I love being in the public eye for my movies but I have always been private. I guard my privacy.”

Respect for Sushant Singh Rajput

Adah expressed her respect for the late actor. “He is an actor who I have great respect for,” she stated. “So, I would like to put everything where he has his respect.”

Adah continued, “But don’t troll someone who is not there or doesn’t have someone to speak about them. I will speak about where I live materialistically soon, but right now I am living in the hearts of millions of people, rent-free.”

The Luxurious Duplex

It was reported that Sushant paid Rs 4. 5 lakh per month for the rent of the flat in December 2019. The flat is a duplex with three bedrooms on the upper floor and a large hall covering the lower floor. The duplex, which spans over 3,600 sq ft,

On her professional front, After her recent release ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story Story’. She is currently working on a Telugu project titled ‘Question Mark’, scheduled to release in December 2024.