‘Terrorists are villains, not Muslims’: Adah Sharma reacts to trolls post Iftar party

Mumbai: Actress Adah Sharma, known for her roles in Bollywood, recently found herself at the center of online criticism. Her attendance at an Iftar party hosted by politician Baba Siddique during the holy month of Ramzan sparked controversy.

The Iftar Party and the Controversy

On March 24, politician Baba Siddique hosted his Iftar party in Mumbai, a glitzy event attended by several celebrities, including Salman Khan, Emraan Hashmi, Munawar Faruqui, Preity Zinta, Shehnaaz Gill, among others. Adah Sharma too attended the event.

Her presence, however, did not go well with a section of netizens who questioned her intentions and slammed her for attending the event.

A social media user wrote, “What a fraud she is!!! On Odd Days Muslims are Villains for these people and you make hate movies against them!!! On Even Days Muslims are great for these people because you get invited for a Biryani!!!”

What a fraud she is!!!



On Odd Days Muslims are Villains for these people and you make hate movies against them!!!



On Even Days Muslims are great for these people because you get invited for a Biryani!!! pic.twitter.com/ygNhPNMnkO — Sridhar Ramaswamy శ్రీధర్ రామస్వామి ✋🇮🇳 (@sridharramswamy) March 25, 2024

Adah’s Response To Troll

Reacting to the tweet, Adah Sharma wrote, “On odd and even days dear sir terrorists are villains. Not Muslims.”

On odd and even days dear sir terrorists are villains . Not muslims. — Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) March 26, 2024

Adah was trolled as she was a part of The Kerala Story, which is about a group of women from Kerala who are forced to convert to Islam. Yesterday, Adah shared a video, in which she is bathing the elephants. A user commented under the video and said, “Ma’am please muslim ke against waale propoganda film mat banaao Mai aapka bohot bada fan thaa.”

Adah replied saying, “Terrorists ke against film banaya. I’m sure aap bhi unke against ho”

Terrorists ke against film banaya. I'm sure aap bhi unke against ho ❤️ — Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) March 26, 2024

Adah Sharma was part of the film The Kerala Story, which delves into the lives of a group of women from Kerala. These women are forced to convert to Islam, and the movie addresses the manipulation of religion for terrorism. Several people claimed that the film was against Muslims. However, producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah cleared the air and said in an interview with Rediff that the film is against terrorism and not against a particular religion or caste.