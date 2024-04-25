Aditi Rao Hydari and fiance Siddharth turn heads at ‘Heeramandi’ premiere

Mumbai: Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth, who recently announced their engagement, turned heads at the star-studded premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ in Mumbai.

Aditi dazzled in a vibrant ethnic attire, adorned with elegant long earrings, enhancing her look.

Siddharth looked dashing in a sleek black traditional ensemble, paired with well-coordinated shoes. The adorable duo was seen happily posing for photographs, holding hands, as they made their way into the screening venue.

Reports of the duo getting married were doing the rounds on social media, but there was no confirmation from either of the actors or their representatives.

Aditi and Siddharth recently shared the news of their engagement with an adorable picture. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D.”

Aditi and Siddharth have remained tight-lipped about their relationship. If reports are to be believed, the two fell in love with each other on the sets of their film, Maha Samundram in 2021.

Aditi was previously married to actor Satyadeep Mishra, who recently tied the knot with fashion designer Masaba.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aditi will be seen in ‘Gandhi Talks,’ a silent film co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Siddharth Jhadav.

Aditi is also all set to star in the Indo-UK co-production ‘Lioness’.

‘Lioness’, the official Indo-UK co-production being made under the bilateral treaty signed by the two countries in 2008, was announced at the India Pavilion (managed by FICCI under the aegis of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting) at the Cannes Film Festival.

The film, inspired by the research of Peter Bance, the historian who discovered the story of Princess Sophia Duleep, is the story of two British Punjabi women living in the UK, a century apart. Peter is also one of the executive producers of the film.

Coming back to ‘Heeramandi’, the Netflix series also stars actors Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal in pivotal roles.