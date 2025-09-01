Admissions open for Doha Institute’s fully funded graduate scholarships 2026

Doha: If you are planning to study abroad, the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies in Qatar is offering fully funded master’s and PhD scholarships for the 2026–2027 academic session.

Admissions open from Monday, September 1, giving applicants from around the world the opportunity to apply for one of the region’s most prestigious academic programs.

Established in 2014, the institute is known for its high-quality education, research-driven approach, and leadership-focused training.

Benefits of the scholarship

The program covers all major expenses under two categories:

1. Tamim scholarships

Full tuition fee coverage

Round-trip airfare

Free on-campus accommodation

Monthly living allowance

Health insurance

2. SANAD grant scholarships

Tuition fee waiver

Free accommodation

Monthly allowance

Health insurance

Round-trip airfare

Eligibility criteria

Open to students from any country

Bachelor’s degree required; final-year undergraduates may apply

No age restrictions

IELTS/TOEFL not required

Schools and departments

School of Public Administration & Development Economics

School of Social Sciences and Humanities

Center for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies

Applicants may choose programs based on their academic interests.

Required documents

Passport or Qatari ID

Bachelor’s degree certificate or transcripts

Academic transcripts

Updated CV

Two recommendation letters

English proficiency certificate (if available)

Personal statement & academic essay

How to apply

Submit an admission application to your chosen program

Receive the scholarship form from the Admissions Office

Upload all required documents online

Submit before the January 15, 2026, deadline

Wait for confirmation from the Admissions Office.

