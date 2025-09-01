Admissions open for Doha Institute’s fully funded graduate scholarships 2026

Doha: If you are planning to study abroad, the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies in Qatar is offering fully funded master’s and PhD scholarships for the 2026–2027 academic session.
Admissions open from Monday, September 1, giving applicants from around the world the opportunity to apply for one of the region’s most prestigious academic programs.
Established in 2014, the institute is known for its high-quality education, research-driven approach, and leadership-focused training.
Benefits of the scholarship
The program covers all major expenses under two categories:
1. Tamim scholarships
- Full tuition fee coverage
- Round-trip airfare
- Free on-campus accommodation
- Monthly living allowance
- Health insurance
2. SANAD grant scholarships
- Tuition fee waiver
- Free accommodation
- Monthly allowance
- Health insurance
- Round-trip airfare
Eligibility criteria
- Open to students from any country
- Bachelor’s degree required; final-year undergraduates may apply
- No age restrictions
- IELTS/TOEFL not required
Schools and departments
- School of Public Administration & Development Economics
- School of Social Sciences and Humanities
- Center for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies
Applicants may choose programs based on their academic interests.
Required documents
- Passport or Qatari ID
- Bachelor’s degree certificate or transcripts
- Academic transcripts
- Updated CV
- Two recommendation letters
- English proficiency certificate (if available)
- Personal statement & academic essay
How to apply
- Submit an admission application to your chosen program
- Receive the scholarship form from the Admissions Office
- Upload all required documents online
- Submit before the January 15, 2026, deadline
- Wait for confirmation from the Admissions Office.
Apply online
For detailed guidelines and to apply, visit the official scholarship page.