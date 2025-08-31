Indian woman wins Rs 2.4 cr in Dubai Summer Surprises mega draw

Dubai: A 23-year-old Dubai-based Indian expat woman has won a life-changing prize of one million (Rs 2,40,09,400) in the mega draw held as part of the Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) on Sunday, August 31.

Sweety Stanly, originally from Kerala in southern India, works as a customer relationship management executive at Siroya Jewellers. Her lucky entry came from a gold bangle gifted by her fiance.

She was left speechless upon learning of her win, according to a report by Khaleej Times.

Sweety Stanly, a 23-year-old Indian expat celebrates her Dirham 1 million win at the Dubai Summer Surprises mega draw. Photo: Khaleej Times

In a separate draw, Raj Kumar from Hyderabad in Pakistan won a brand-new Nissan Patrol.

Running from June 27 to August 31, DSS 2025 concluded its 28th edition on a high note. The annual festival, one of the UAE’s most anticipated summer events, featured live concerts, family-friendly activities, unbeatable shopping offers, and record-breaking prizes—delivering a season full of unforgettable moments across the city.