Indian woman wins Rs 2.4 cr in Dubai Summer Surprises mega draw

Sweety Stanly, originally from Kerala in southern India, works as a customer relationship management executive in Dubai.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st August 2025 6:29 pm IST
Sweety Stanly, smiling slightly, with a plain white background. She has tied-back hair and is wearing a dark top.
Sweety Stanly (Photo: LinkedIn)

Dubai: A 23-year-old Dubai-based Indian expat woman has won a life-changing prize of one million (Rs 2,40,09,400) in the mega draw held as part of the Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) on Sunday, August 31.

Sweety Stanly, originally from Kerala in southern India, works as a customer relationship management executive at Siroya Jewellers. Her lucky entry came from a gold bangle gifted by her fiance.

She was left speechless upon learning of her win, according to a report by Khaleej Times.

MS Teachers
Sweety Stanly, a 23-year-old Indian expat celebrates her Dirham 1 million win at the Dubai Summer Surprises mega draw. Photo: Khaleej Times

In a separate draw, Raj Kumar from Hyderabad in Pakistan won a brand-new Nissan Patrol.

Running from June 27 to August 31, DSS 2025 concluded its 28th edition on a high note. The annual festival, one of the UAE’s most anticipated summer events, featured live concerts, family-friendly activities, unbeatable shopping offers, and record-breaking prizes—delivering a season full of unforgettable moments across the city.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st August 2025 6:29 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button