US to impose USD 250 ‘visa integrity fee’: India on affected list

Washington: The United States (US) has announced a new USD 250 “visa integrity fee” for non-immigrant visa applicants, under a provision in the recently enacted One Big Beautiful Bill Act, spearheaded by the Trump administration.

Effective from October 1, the surcharge will apply to individuals from non-visa waiver countries, encompassing categories such as tourists, business travellers, temporary workers, and students. Affected nations include India, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and China, among others.

With this addition, the total cost of a US visitor visa to USD 442, placing it among the most expensive globally, according to figures cited by the US Travel Association and reported by Reuters.

The fee is framed as a compliance incentive, aimed at discouraging visa overstays and unauthorised employment. Described as a form of “security deposit,” it seeks to promote lawful conduct during temporary stays.

Key features of the fee include:

It is non-negotiable and cannot be waived

It will be adjusted annually to reflect inflation

It is only payable upon visa issuance

Applicants whose visa requests are denied will not be charged.

According to ABC News, travellers who comply with the visa conditions — by neither overstaying nor engaging in unauthorised work — may be eligible for reimbursement of the fee once the visa expires, although the details of this reimbursement are not yet clear.

The travel industry has raised concerns about the potential impact of the new fee on inbound travel. Gabe Rizzi, President of global travel management firm Altour, told Reuters: “Any additional friction in the traveller experience will reduce travel volumes to some extent.”

He added that as summer comes to a close, travellers and agencies will need to adjust their budgets and plans accordingly.

This announcement comes amid a broader tightening of immigration policies, with proposals also underway to shorten visa durations for students, journalists, and cultural exchange participants. Tourism to the US has already been in decline, with a 3.1 percent year-on-year drop in overseas arrivals in July, according to government figures.