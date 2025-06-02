Adnan Sami on Pakistan visa rejection: ‘Watched my mother’s janaza on video’

Mumbai: Renowned singer and composer Adnan Sami, known for iconic hits like Tera Chehra and Lift Karadey, recently shared a heart-wrenching personal experience that left many emotional. In a deeply moving interview on Aap Ki Adalat, Adnan revealed how he was denied a visa by Pakistan to attend his mother’s funeral, forcing him to say his final goodbye over a WhatsApp video call.

“Maine yaha ki sarkaar se pucha main jana chahta hu toh apko koi objection to nahi. Unhone kaha, ‘Zahir hai, aapki maa ka inteqal hua hai, aapko zaroor jana chahiye’. Unki taraf se koi problem nahi tha,” Adnan Sami shared.

He further added, “I applied for a visa and told them my mother had passed away. Still, they refused. I couldn’t go. I watched the entire janaza through a WhatsApp video call.”

Despite pleading with authorities and assuring them that his visit was purely personal and not political, he was still refused entry. “I just wanted to see my mother one last time,” he said. This made him feel hurt and deeply disappointed.

His Early Life in Pakistan

Adnan Sami was born in London in 1971. His father, Arshad Sami Khan, was a famous officer in the Pakistan Air Force and also worked as a diplomat. His mother, Naureen, was born in India. Adnan spent many years living in Pakistan and the UK. He started his music career in Pakistan but always felt like he didn’t completely fit in there. He found it hard to express himself freely.

Adnan became an Indian citizen in 2016. He said that India treated him with love and kindness. Later, India even gave him the Padma Shri award, one of the country’s biggest honors. “India gave me respect when my own country turned me away,” he said.

Marriage with a Pakistani Actress

Earlier in life, Adnan was also closely connected to Pakistan through his personal life. He was married to Pakistani actress Zeba Bakhtiar. She was a popular film star. Though the marriage did not last, it shows that Adnan once had deep ties with Pakistan. The former couple also has a son named Azaan Sami Khan who stays in Pakistan.