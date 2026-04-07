TGCET 2026: Results for 6,242 seats in Telangana Gurukuls declared

Hyderabad: The results for 6,242 seats for the first phase of admissions into the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) and Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Societies (TTWREIS), conducted through the Telangana Gurukul Common Entrance Test (TGCET-2026), were released on Tuesday, April 7.
A total of 1,02,960 students appeared for this examination held across 492 centers in the state on February 22.
The results were released to facilitate admissions for the 2026-27 academic year, specifically for filling backlog vacancies in classes 6 to 9, as well as for Class 8 admissions at the TGTWREIS Schools of Excellence (SOE) located in Pargi (girls) and Khammam (boys).
Minister for Welfare Adluri Laxman Kumar, who released the results at the Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat in Hyderabad on Tuesday, instructed the selected students to report to their allotted schools between April 7 and April 20 and carry with them their certificates and two passport-sized photographs.
Stressing that the student admission selection process needed to be conducted with complete transparency, ensuring no scope for any irregularities, Adluri said that strict measures must be implemented to ensure justice to every student.
TGCET 2026 vacancies
TGSWREIS:
Class 6: 1,949
Class 7: 1,003
Class 8: 634
Class 9: 1,058
Total vacancies: 4,644
TGTWREIS (including SOEs):
Class 6: 621
Class 7: 225
Class 8: 393
Class 9: 373
Total vacancies: 1,612
Total vacancies across both societies (Class-wise):
Class 6: 2,570
Class 7: 1,228
Class 8: 393
Class 9: 373
Total: 6,256
Applications received (class-wise)
Class 6: 48,552
Class 7: 20,936
Class 8: 20,294
Class 9: 13,178
Total: 102,960
Seats allotted in the first phase
In TGSWREIS:
Class 6: 1,949
Class 7: 1,003
Class 8: 634
Class 9: 1,058
Total: 4,644
In TGTWREIS:
Class 6: 621
Class 7: 225
Class 8: 393
Class 9: 359
Total: 1,598
Total seats allotted in both the Societies:
Class 6: 2,570
Class 7: 1,228
Class 8: 1,027
Class 9: 1,417
Total: 6,242
For more information on the TGCET 2026 results, one can visit http://tgswreis.telangana.gov.in or http://tgcet.cgg.gov.in.