TGCET 2026: Results for 6,242 seats in Telangana Gurukuls declared

Hyderabad: The results for 6,242 seats for the first phase of admissions into the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) and Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Societies (TTWREIS), conducted through the Telangana Gurukul Common Entrance Test (TGCET-2026), were released on Tuesday, April 7.

A total of 1,02,960 students appeared for this examination held across 492 centers in the state on February 22.

The results were released to facilitate admissions for the 2026-27 academic year, specifically for filling backlog vacancies in classes 6 to 9, as well as for Class 8 admissions at the TGTWREIS Schools of Excellence (SOE) located in Pargi (girls) and Khammam (boys).

Minister for Welfare Adluri Laxman Kumar, who released the results at the Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat in Hyderabad on Tuesday, instructed the selected students to report to their allotted schools between April 7 and April 20 and carry with them their certificates and two passport-sized photographs.

Stressing that the student admission selection process needed to be conducted with complete transparency, ensuring no scope for any irregularities, Adluri said that strict measures must be implemented to ensure justice to every student.

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TGCET 2026 vacancies

TGSWREIS:

Class 6: 1,949

Class 7: 1,003

Class 8: 634

Class 9: 1,058

Total vacancies: 4,644

TGTWREIS (including SOEs):

Class 6: 621

Class 7: 225

Class 8: 393

Class 9: 373 Total vacancies: 1,612

Total vacancies across both societies (Class-wise):

Class 6: 2,570

Class 7: 1,228 Class 8: 393

Class 9: 373

Total: 6,256

Applications received (class-wise)

Class 6: 48,552

Class 7: 20,936

Class 8: 20,294

Class 9: 13,178

Total: 102,960

Seats allotted in the first phase

In TGSWREIS:

Class 6: 1,949

Class 7: 1,003

Class 8: 634

Class 9: 1,058

Total: 4,644

In TGTWREIS:

Class 6: 621

Class 7: 225

Class 8: 393

Class 9: 359

Total: 1,598

Total seats allotted in both the Societies:

Class 6: 2,570

Class 7: 1,228

Class 8: 1,027

Class 9: 1,417

Total: 6,242

For more information on the TGCET 2026 results, one can visit http://tgswreis.telangana.gov.in or http://tgcet.cgg.gov.in.