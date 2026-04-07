TGCET 2026: Results for 6,242 seats in Telangana Gurukuls declared

TGCET 2026 results were released for admissions for 2026-27, for filling backlog vacancies in classes 6 till 9 in Telangana Gurukuls and TGTWREIS Schools Of Excellence in in Pargi (girls) and Khammam (boys)

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 7th April 2026 9:29 pm IST
The image shows Telangana Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar releasing the TGCET-2026 results at Telangana Secretariat on Tuesday, April 7, 2026.
Telangana Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar (holding the mouse)

Hyderabad: The results for 6,242 seats for the first phase of admissions into the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) and Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Societies (TTWREIS), conducted through the Telangana Gurukul Common Entrance Test (TGCET-2026), were released on Tuesday, April 7.

A total of 1,02,960 students appeared for this examination held across 492 centers in the state on February 22.

The results were released to facilitate admissions for the 2026-27 academic year, specifically for filling backlog vacancies in classes 6 to 9, as well as for Class 8 admissions at the TGTWREIS Schools of Excellence (SOE) located in Pargi (girls) and Khammam (boys).

Subhan Bakery

Minister for Welfare Adluri Laxman Kumar, who released the results at the Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat in Hyderabad on Tuesday, instructed the selected students to report to their allotted schools between April 7 and April 20 and carry with them their certificates and two passport-sized photographs.

Stressing that the student admission selection process needed to be conducted with complete transparency, ensuring no scope for any irregularities, Adluri said that strict measures must be implemented to ensure justice to every student.

TGCET 2026 vacancies

TGSWREIS:
Class 6: 1,949
Class 7: 1,003
Class 8: 634
Class 9: 1,058
Total vacancies: 4,644

MS Admissions NEET 2026-27

TGTWREIS (including SOEs):

Class 6: 621
Class 7: 225
Class 8: 393
Class 9: 373

Total vacancies: 1,612

Total vacancies across both societies (Class-wise):

Class 6: 2,570
Class 7: 1,228

Class 8: 393
Class 9: 373

Total: 6,256

Applications received (class-wise)

Class 6: 48,552
Class 7: 20,936
Class 8: 20,294
Class 9: 13,178

Total: 102,960

Seats allotted in the first phase

In TGSWREIS:

Class 6: 1,949
Class 7: 1,003
Class 8: 634
Class 9: 1,058
Total: 4,644

In TGTWREIS:

Class 6: 621
Class 7: 225
Class 8: 393
Class 9: 359

Total: 1,598

Total seats allotted in both the Societies:

Class 6: 2,570
Class 7: 1,228
Class 8: 1,027
Class 9: 1,417
Total: 6,242

For more information on the TGCET 2026 results, one can visit http://tgswreis.telangana.gov.in or http://tgcet.cgg.gov.in.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 7th April 2026 9:29 pm IST

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