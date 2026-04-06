Karimnagar Gurukul Class 10 students attack juniors for ‘respect’

Frightened Class 9 students climbed the boundary wall and sought protection at the nearest police station.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 6th April 2026 10:52 pm IST
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Hyderabad: A clash broke out between students of Class 10 and their juniors at a Gurukul school in Telangana‘s Karimnagar district on the night of April 4, leading to the principal’s suspension

The incident took place at the Mahatma Gandhi Phule Welfare School in Gangadhara Mandal inside the hostel premises.

Police said the seniors were “upset” over Class 9 students not showing “respect.” On Saturday night, a group of 20 students launched the violent attack, prompting the juniors to climb the boundary wall, seeking protection at the nearest police station.

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A guest teacher named Ramesh and watchman Shankar were present but failed to control the violence.

On Sunday, angry parents protested in front of the school, demanding strict action against the principal, alleging that no action has been taken against the 20 students.

Principal Jai Singh has been placed under suspension for negligence, based on a joint inquiry by the revenue, education and police departments.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 6th April 2026 10:52 pm IST

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