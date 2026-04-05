Gurukul student attempts suicide after quarrel with friend in Mancherial

Hyderabad: A class 8 student at the Chennur Social Welfare Gurukul School in Mancherial district allegedly attempted suicide by drinking antiseptic liquid Dettol on Saturday, April 4.

The student, identified as Sharanya, took the extreme step after an argument with her friend. “Sharanya’s friend slapped her in an argument, after which she consumed Dettol,” an official from Chennur police station told Siasat.com.

She was rushed to a hospital in Chennur, but was later shifted to the Mancherial government hospital. She was discharged at 9:00 am on Sunday and is said to be in a stable condition.

Also Read Telangana man dies by suicide after repeated failure to clear exams

On March 29, a Class 7 student of the same school died after consuming pesticide due to alleged harassment from one of the teachers. The investigation in the case is still ongoing, and a dying declaration is awaited from the court, the police said.

“During our investigation, we found that the teacher had slapped a student once. It does not seem to be the main factor for the suicide, as it happened one week before she consumed the pesticide. However, we are waiting for the statement which the student had recorded before her death (dying declaration) and will take further action based on it,” the police officer stated.