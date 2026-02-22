Telangana man dies by suicide after repeated failure to clear exams

Kiran reportedly spent a large amount on special coaching for Group-IV examinations in Hyderabad.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 22nd February 2026 5:49 pm IST
Representational Image

Hyderabad: After years of facing rejections in competitive government examinations, a 24-year-old man from Mancherial allegedly died by suicide by consuming pesticide.

The incident occurred on February 19. Kiran, a resident of Kota Boguda Colony seeking employment, was depressed over being unable to crack the examinations.

He was immediately shifted to a hospital where he succumbed while undergoing treatment.

According to his brother, Kiran reportedly spent a large amount on special coaching for Group-IV examinations in Hyderabad. He was under severe mental stress.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident.

