Advocate attacked with sticks in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli

Hyderabad: An advocate named T Srikanth, was viciously assaulted with sticks by a group while executing a court warrant, resulting in multiple fractures.

Srikanth is also the EC Member of the Bar Association, Kukatpally Courts.

The attack took place during the course of official legal duties, and an FIR has been lodged at the Gachibowli Police Station in Hyderabad.

The reason for the violence is yet to be known.

Statewide Bar Association boycott

In response to this incident, all bar associations across Telangana have announced a complete abstention from court work today to protest the attack.

Legal community leaders from various district bar associations have urged advocates statewide to join the boycott, expressing solidarity and demanding action against the perpetrators.

Official intimation

The Federation of Bar Associations of Telangana, in a press note, stated that the boycott was unanimously decided to demonstrate collective outrage.

The association called for widespread support from the legal fraternity to ensure advocate safety and uphold the integrity of the judicial process.