MS Education Academy alumnus Ishaq Hamza earns PhD offers from Ivy League

Hyderabad: In a moment of immense pride for MS Education Academy, its alumnus Ishaq Hamza (Batch 2022) has secured PhD offers from globally renowned institutions including Purdue University, Georgia Institute of Technology, and Columbia University.

Ishaq’s academic journey has been closely associated with MS Education Academy, where he spent two crucial years building a strong foundation in mathematics and analytical thinking—skills that are now central to his research in Operations Research, particularly Reinforcement Learning.

A consistently outstanding performer, Ishaq earlier distinguished himself by achieving an impressive rank in the entrance examination for Indian Statistical Institute and also securing a notable rank in Indian Institute of Science admissions, placing him among the top achievers at the national level.

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Reflecting on his journey, Ishaq shared a heartfelt message acknowledging the role of his teachers at MS Education Academy in shaping his mathematical thinking and academic discipline. He credited his mentors for laying the groundwork that enabled him to reach global academic platforms.

The faculty and management of MS Education Academy expressed immense pride over his achievement. Teachers described his success as “a moment of fulfillment,” highlighting that seeing their student receive offers from Ivy League and world-class universities is both rewarding and inspiring. They also noted that Ishaq’s journey reflects the institution’s vision of nurturing students who can compete and excel at the highest international levels.

Ishaq Hamza’s accomplishment not only adds to the growing list of distinguished alumni of MS Education Academy but also serves as a powerful inspiration for students aspiring to pursue excellence in advanced scientific research.