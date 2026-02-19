MS Education Academy students excel in JEE Main 2026

Hyderabad: MS Education Academy has once again demonstrated its academic excellence by achieving remarkable results in the highly competitive national-level examination, JEE Main 2026 Session 1. The academy’s students secured outstanding percentile scores, bringing pride not only to the institution but also to their parents and teachers.

Among the top performers, Mohammed Mujtaba Kabiruddin secured the first position in the academy with an impressive 99.120 percentile, while Faheem Muhamed P. K. achieved the second position with 99.009 percentile. Their exceptional performance stands as a testament to their consistent hard work, the dedicated guidance of their teachers, and the unwavering support of their parents.

Continuing this success, several other students of MS Education Academy also achieved commendable results. These include:

Mohammed Nasrullah – 98.754 percentile

Jahagirdar Romana Jameer – 98.077 percentile

Ammar Aziz Khan – 98.066 percentile

Nooruddin Ahmed – 97.928 percentile

Mohammed Izaan uddin – 97.882 percentile

Aman Samad P – 97.882 percentile

Arshad Ahmed Khan – 97.844 percentile

Mohammed Hadi – 97.659 percentile

Sheikh Arbaz Ahmed – 97.584 percentile

Syed Haseeb Bukhari – 97.487 percentile

Aaqib Masood – 97.231 percentile

These students delivered outstanding performances in one of the toughest entrance examinations in the country. Overall, in JEE Main 2026 Session 1, 19 students scored above the 95 percentile, and 29 students scored above the 90 percentile, reflecting the academy’s strong academic standards.

So far, 203 students of MS Junior College have successfully qualified in JEE Main and Advanced examinations and secured admissions into prestigious institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), and other nationally important institutions.

The Founder & Chairman of MS Education Academy Mohammed Lateef Khan congratulated the successful students, their parents, and teachers. He stated that such results are the outcome of the institution’s clear academic vision and well-structured academic environment. He emphasized that along with academic excellence, the pursuit of moral values, positive thinking, and a sense of social responsibility among students remains equally important.