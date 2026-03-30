Hyderabadis love their biryani, haleem, nihari, naan, kebabs, irani chai and the like. They really do. And Siasat.com has time and again proved this in our coverage. But one cuisine that has often been overlooked in our food trails is Chinese. And well, Hyderabadis love their Chinese too.

This appetite did not blossom overnight but has a history that is well-rooted in a quiet, decades-old cultural exchange that unfolded in and around Secunderabad. By the mid-20th century, a small Chinese community migrated from the southern provinces of China to Kolkata before venturing further south to the Deccan. While the community in Hyderabad today consists of only a few dozen families, their impact on the city’s culture is outsized. These pioneers integrated into the city’s social fabric as dentists, beauticians, and shoemakers, becoming a part of the local landscape.

Some opened modest eateries, introducing Hyderabadis to flavours that were new, yet quickly adapted to local tastes. What emerged over time was a distinctly Indianised version- bold, spicy, and tailored to the city’s palate.

Today, that legacy stretches across neighbourhoods like Himayatnagar and Secunderabad, forming a Chinese food trail that is as much about history as it is about flavour.

The ultimate old-school Chinese food trail in Hyderabad

We start our trail from Basheerbagh, where you get a whiff of the Chinese cuisine that has lingered in the city’s air for decades. As we move, we will cover Himayatnagar and finally stop in the historic heart of Secunderabad. So walk along for the ultimate guide to Hyderabad’s OG Chinese institutions.

1. Blue Diamond Chinese Restaurant (Basheerbagh)

Our journey begins at the edge of L.B. Stadium, at a place that feels blissfully frozen in time. With its antique crockery and rustic, cosy ambience, Blue Diamond is the quintessential “vintage” Chinese experience that started in 1973. Their must-tries include Chicken Drumsticks, American Chopsuey, Spring Rolls and Caramel Custard.

2. Chung Hua (Basheerbagh)

Just a stone’s throw away is Chung Hua, a name synonymous with reliability. Founded by Michael Li Chi Hao in 1983, it remains a focal point for those seeking that perfect, classic Indo-Chinese balance. Along with cosy, diner feels, it serves some amazing Chicken Pakodas, Basket Noodles, Chicken Manchow Soup and Fried Ice Cream.

3. Haiking (Himayatnagar)

Started in 1972 by the couple Apho and Akung, Haiking has been a household name in Hyderabad. Currently run by Liu Tadd Chong, the restaurant is famous for recipes that haven’t shifted an inch over fifty years. They also have branches in the Financial District and Jubilee Hills. When here, do not miss their Fish Fingers, Honey Chicken, Chicken Noodles, Chilli Prawns and Chicken Fried Rice.

4. Alex’s Kitchen (Himayatnagar)

A short walk away from the main road’s bustle, Alex’s Kitchen serves as a nostalgic sanctuary. Established in 1984, it is perpetually busy and has been a rite of passage for generations of students in the area. It is loud, small and a no-frills eatery where the staff remembers your name. Some must-tries here are Mushroom Soup, Egg Drop Soup, Chicken Fooyong, Fried Chicken Wonton, and American Chop Suey.

5. Nanking Chinese Restaurant (Park Lane, Secunderabad)

No Chinese food trail in Hyderabad is complete without mentioning the ‘Grandaddy’ of them all. Established in 1957 on Park Lane, Nanking is the cornerstone of the city’s Chinese culinary history. It remains the gold standard for old-school dining with dishes like Chicken Drumsticks, Cantonese Soup, Ginger Prawns and Chopsuey.

Note: For those with different dietary preferences, it is worth noting that Nanking offers a variety of pork dishes on its menu.

6. Kim Fung (Tarnaka, Secunderabad)

We end the food trail with Kim Fung, a relatively new spot established in 2006 by Chef Joseph. While it might be the most understated on this list, it is a hidden gem known for flavours that lean toward a more authentic profile. It is always packed with customers, so when you do manage to get a table, do try the Honey Pepper Chilli Potato, Oriental Spicy Prawns, Mongolian Chicken and Thai Style Chicken Noodles.