Hyderabad: Violent student clash in LB Nagar caught on CCTV.

Hyderabad: A violent altercation between college students erupted in LB Nagar in Hyderabad on Friday, with the incident captured on CCTV and later going viral on social media. Police have termed the incident a “gang war” between two student groups.

The footage shows students from Avinash College engaging in a brutal street fight in broad daylight, causing panic and disruption in the locality.

Eyewitnesses can be seen standing by as the groups exchange blows until police officers arrive on the scene to intervene.

15 students arrested

Authorities have arrested 15 students in connection with the brawl. The motive behind it is still under investigation.

Further inspection will be carried out, the police have confirmed, to identify any other individuals involved as well as to pin down the cause behind the clash.

According to residents, such clashes have become increasingly common, raising concerns about safety and law and order in the area

Police said they are working with the college management to ensure student safety and stop such fights between student groups in the future.