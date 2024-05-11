Aerial footage of Dubai falsely shared as Noida’s development

Though it's unclear exactly where other parts of the area of Dubai they included, in the video there was a noticeable building roof with a metro line passing underneath.

A video that recently surfaced on social media platforms to showcase the development transformation of Noida in Uttar Pradesh in the last decade has been found misleading.

The video, which has garnered significant attention online, falsely portrays the progress of Noida while displaying scenes from Dubai’s urban landscape. It was found that the video was originally made of aerial shots of Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to several media outlets, including India Today, The Metro station shown in the viral video is the Mashreq Metro Station on Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai.

