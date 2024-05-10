Israeli soldiers injured by wasp stings in Rafah

Twelve Israeli soldiers were wounded after being stung by wasps after inadvertently disturbing a hornet’s nest in Rafah, Gaza on Friday morning.

This incident occurred amidst an operation by the Gaza Division’s Southern Brigade in the border area, near the community of Nirim, adding a unique twist to the complexities of warfare.

The IOF Israeli army force stepped on a wasp’s nest in Rafah.

Rafah is literally a hornets’s nest 🐝🔥 pic.twitter.com/yVSLp4HDQo — Tima🇵🇸 (@TimmiB_) May 10, 2024

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reports, the soldiers were on duty when they encountered the hornet’s nest. Meanwhile, a tank had driven over a large wasp nest, leading the insects to sting the troops. One of the soldiers is listed in moderate condition, and the other 11 are lightly hurt. The wounded soldiers were promptly evacuated from the site to receive necessary medical care, with their families informed of the situation.