Israeli soldiers injured by wasp stings in Rafah

This incident occurred amidst an operation by the Gaza Division’s Southern Brigade in the border area, near the community of Nirim

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 10th May 2024 10:35 pm IST
Representative Image
Representational image

Twelve Israeli soldiers were wounded after being stung by wasps after inadvertently disturbing a hornet’s nest in Rafah, Gaza on Friday morning.

This incident occurred amidst an operation by the Gaza Division’s Southern Brigade in the border area, near the community of Nirim, adding a unique twist to the complexities of warfare.

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reports, the soldiers were on duty when they encountered the hornet’s nest. Meanwhile, a tank had driven over a large wasp nest, leading the insects to sting the troops. One of the soldiers is listed in moderate condition, and the other 11 are lightly hurt. The wounded soldiers were promptly evacuated from the site to receive necessary medical care, with their families informed of the situation.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 10th May 2024 10:35 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button