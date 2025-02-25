After delays, Amberpet flyover set to open on February 26

Hyderabad: After multiple delays, the newly constructed Amberpet flyover will be inaugurated on Maha Shivaratri, February 26, to ease traffic congestion, Union coal minister G Kishan Reddy announced.

He attributed the delay to the State government’s sluggish land acquisition process, which hindered the project’s timely completion.

After inspecting the Amberpet flyover with officials on Tuesday, February 25, the minister told the media that greenery and separate roads would be developed beneath the structure. He further reviewed the stretch from Golnaka Church to Vani Photo Studio in Amberpet.

Union Coal Minister emphasized “The State government must expedite land acquisition for five other flyovers to ensure their timely completion. This remains the sole responsibility of the State.”

Earlier, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner Ilambarthi inspected the incomplete land acquisition process and directed National highways roads and buildings officials to expedite the work for Amberpet Flyover.

Amberpet flyover to improve traffic flow in Hyderabad

It is expected that the four-lane flyover stretching for 1.5 km will improve traffic flow. It is likely to reduce travel time for commuters entering the city from Warangal Highway.

The flyover project in Hyderabad under the National Highways and Road Development Department, is estimated to cost Rs 335 crores.

It begins near Golnaka and ends at Purnodaya Colony, near MCH Quarters.

Project initiated in 2018

Hyderabad’s Amberpet flyover was initiated in 2018. However, the work began only in 2021.

Though the target to complete the work was 2023, it is now expected to be inaugurated this year.