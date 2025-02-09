Video: Hyderabad’s Amberpet flyover ready for inauguration

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is finally going to see the inauguration of another flyover at Amberpet. The length of the flyover is 1.5 km.

All the work on the flyover is completed, and it is likely to be inaugurated soon by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

Amberpet flyover to improve traffic flow in Hyderabad

It is expected that the four-lane flyover will improve traffic flow. It is likely to reduce travel time for commuters entering the city from Warangal Highway.

Amberpet Flyover 🛣️

Getting Ready For Inauguration!



1.5 KM Four-Lane Bidirectional Flyover

Cost: 450 Crores

[Approx. 150 Cr Construction

+ 300 Crore Land Acquisition]@GHMCOnline #Hyderabad #SRDP pic.twitter.com/JACRC7U9jg — Hi Hyderabad (@HiHyderabad) February 9, 2025

For the flyover, Rs 450 crore has been spent, including Rs 300 crore for land acquisition.

It begins near Golnaka and ends at Purnodaya Colony, near MCH Quarters.

Project initiated in 2018

Hyderabad’s Amberpet flyover was initiated in 2018. However, the work began only in 2021.

Though the target to complete the work was 2023, it is now expected to be inaugurated this year.