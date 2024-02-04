After Jharkhand, Bihar Congress MLAs arrive in Hyderabad amid poaching concerns

The Bihar MLAs are likely to stay in Hyderabad till February 10. The Bihar Assembly will witness the crucial floor test on February 12.

Hyderabad: The Bihar Congress on Sunday shifted at least 18 of its MLAs to a resort in Ibrahimpatnam, on the outskirts of Hyderabad in view of the formation of Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar. The Bihar Assembly will witness the crucial floor test on February 12.

As per sources, the decision to relocated the lawmakers was taken in view of concerns over some Congress MLAs being in contact with Janata Dal United (JDU). Shifting them to Hyderabad is being seen as a precautionary step to prevent poaching.

Key figures of Bihar Congress, including state president Akhilesh Singh and former state president Madan Mohan Jha, are leading the delegation. All MLAs reportedly travelled from Delhi Airport to Hyderabad.

Congress sources said AICC Secretary Sampath Kumar, protocol chairman Harkara Venugopal and senior Congress leaders Malreddy Ramreddy are coordinating the affairs of Bihar MLAs.

The Bihar MLAs are likely to stay in Hyderabad till February 10.

