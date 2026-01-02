After Mamdani’s letter, US lawmakers push fair trial for Umar Khalid

Eight US lawmakers have written to India’s envoy seeking a fair and timely trial for Umar Khalid after New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani extended support to the jailed activist.

Umar Khalid
Umar Khalid

A day after New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s letter to jailed activist Umar Khalid, eight members of the United States Congress have written to the Indian government, urging a fair and timely trial for Khalid, who has been in jail for over five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with the North-East Delhi riots conspiracy case.

The letter, addressed to India’s Ambassador to the US Vinay Kwatra, was led by Congressman Jim McGovern, Ranking Member of the House Rules Committee and Co-chair of the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission.

Call for bail and fair trial

McGovern, a Democrat representing Massachusetts’ 2nd Congressional District, said he and other lawmakers had met Umar Khalid’s parents earlier in December.

In a post on X, McGovern wrote, “Earlier this month, I met with the parents of Umar Khalid, who has been jailed in India for over five years without trial. Representative Raskin and I are leading our colleagues to urge that he be granted bail and a fair, timely trial in accordance with international law.”

The letter states that Khalid’s prolonged detention without bail “may contravene international standards of equality before the law, due process, and proportionality.”

It further adds that India must uphold the rights of all individuals “to receive a trial within a reasonable time or to be released and presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

Concerns over compliance with international norms over judicial proceedings

The lawmakers also requested information from the Indian government on the steps taken to ensure that the judicial proceedings against Khalid and other co-accused comply with international standards.

The letter was co-signed by Congressman Jamie Raskin, Senators Chris Van Hollen and Peter Welch, Congresswomen Pramila Jayapal and Rashida Tlaib, and Congressmen Jan Schakowsky and Lloyd Doggett.

Zohran Mamdani’s letter to Umar Khalid

This development comes shortly after newly sworn-in New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani wrote a note expressing solidarity with Umar Khalid. The note, shared on social media by Khalid’s partner Banojyotsna, recalled Mamdani’s meeting with Khalid’s parents and his reflections on staying resilient in difficult times.

“I think of your words on bitterness often, and the importance of not letting it consume oneself. It was a pleasure to meet your parents. We are all thinking of you,” Mamdani wrote.

Mamdani was sworn in as Mayor of New York on Thursday.

