After rains, HYDRAA inspects waterlogged areas in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: A day after heavy rains, Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDAA) officials inspected waterlogged areas in Secunderabad on Monday, September 14.

The agency cleared drains and pumped out floodwater to prevent water stagnation. The inspection was carried out in areas including Begumpet, Chikoti Gardens, Bible House, Oliphanta Bridge, Alugadda Bavi Bridge and Lalaguda.

In Prakash Nagar Chikoti Gardens, floodwaters submerged the roads. At Shyamlal Building Ganesh Temple, water pooled on the roads. In some places, they cleared the debris blocking the flood flow to allow smooth passage, and in others, they set up pumps to drain the water.

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HYDRAA Additional Director Varla Papayya conducted a field-level inspection and reviewed measures to prevent waterlogging. Hussain Sagar gates were opened with irrigation officials to prevent floodwaters from surging into upper areas.