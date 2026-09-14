After rains, HYDRAA inspects waterlogged areas in Secunderabad

The agency cleared drains and pumped out floodwater to prevent water stagnation.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published:
HYDRAA officials inspect waterlogged area in Secunderabad
HYDRAA officials inspect a waterlogged area in Secunderabad.

Hyderabad: A day after heavy rains, Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDAA) officials inspected waterlogged areas in Secunderabad on Monday, September 14.

The agency cleared drains and pumped out floodwater to prevent water stagnation. The inspection was carried out in areas including Begumpet, Chikoti Gardens, Bible House, Oliphanta Bridge, Alugadda Bavi Bridge and Lalaguda.

In Prakash Nagar Chikoti Gardens, floodwaters submerged the roads. At Shyamlal Building Ganesh Temple, water pooled on the roads. In some places, they cleared the debris blocking the flood flow to allow smooth passage, and in others, they set up pumps to drain the water.

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HYDRAA Additional Director Varla Papayya conducted a field-level inspection and reviewed measures to prevent waterlogging. Hussain Sagar gates were opened with irrigation officials to prevent floodwaters from surging into upper areas.

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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