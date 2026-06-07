After Ram Charan, Buchi Babu targets another superstar

Hyderabad: Director Buchi Babu Sana is currently enjoying the success of his latest film Peddi, starring Ram Charan. As the film continues its theatrical run, fresh reports suggest that the filmmaker is keen to work with superstar Mahesh Babu for his next project.

Industry buzz indicates that Buchi Babu has prepared story ideas specifically for Mahesh Babu and hopes to narrate them after Peddi completes its run in theatres.

Is Mahesh Babu Interested in Buchi Babu’s Script?

At the moment, there is no official confirmation from Mahesh Babu’s side. The actor is fully occupied with his highly anticipated film Varanasi, directed by acclaimed filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli.

Sources claim that Buchi Babu has been developing a powerful script that matches Mahesh Babu’s image and fan expectations. However, whether the superstar will agree to the project depends entirely on the strength of the narration and the overall vision.

How Did Peddi Perform at the Box Office?

Peddi opened strongly at the box office and generated significant buzz among movie lovers. Many viewers appreciated Ram Charan’s performance and the emotional storytelling.

At the same time, the film received mixed reviews from critics and audiences. Certain scenes involving the female lead sparked controversy, leading Buchi Babu to issue a public apology and make changes to the theatrical version.

Despite the criticism, the film has reinforced Buchi Babu’s reputation as a director capable of handling large-scale commercial entertainers.

Mahesh Babu’s film after Varanasi is expected to be a major career decision. The Rajamouli project is likely to expand his reach across India and international markets.

Because of this, fans and industry experts believe Mahesh will carefully choose his next director and script. Reports suggest that he is looking at projects that can match the scale and impact of his current film.

For now, the proposed collaboration remains only a discussion within industry circles. Buchi Babu has expressed his admiration for Mahesh Babu and hinted that story development is underway.