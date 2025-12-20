After two-year stay, gamer leaves China hotel room piled with garbage

Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 20th December 2025 4:22 pm IST
Man leaves behind piles of garbage in China's gaming hotel after his two year stay
China: A man, reportedly addicted to online gaming, left piles of garbage in the room and washroom after his two-year stay in an online gaming hotel located in China.

According to reports, the man had his food delivered constantly throughout the two years he stayed there, leaving mountains of delivery trash, among other trash.

The video of the cleaning staff attempting to clean the stomach-churning mess has gone viral.

The entire hotel room was filled with trash, wrappers, boxes, and other garbage items. Even the surfaces, such as the tables and chairs, had trash piled on them, leaving no space to walk or sit. The washroom was another scene entirely. Toilet paper waste took over an entire section of the room, while garbage was piled near the sink.

The question arises, “How did the man even move around in such a room?”

While others wondered how the hotel staff never once checked into the room for cleaning during his stay.

“This makes no sense when a hotel will come in every day and clean if you let them,” one user commented.

Another user joked, “In other news, every gamer’s room looks like this.”

The hotel reportedly specialises in gaming facilities, allowing guests to focus on e-sports and gaming throughout their stay.

These hotels are themed accommodations that specifically cater to gamers, featuring PCs, gaming chairs, and immersive setups in private rooms.

The incident highlights concerns about hotel etiquette, with some guests staying for extended periods and leaving rooms in disarray, passing the burden of cleaning to hardworking staff.

