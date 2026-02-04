Hyderabad: The makers of director Buchi Babu Sana’s eagerly awaited rural action drama ‘Peddi’, featuring actor Ram Charan in the lead, on Wednesday announced that the explosive action entertainer would now hit screens worldwide on April 30 this year.

It may be recalled that the makers of the film had originally announced that the film would hit screens on March 27 this year.

Taking to his social media timelines to share the new release date, actor Ram Charan wrote, “​#PEDDI will see you on 30th APRIL, 2026.”

It may be recalled that the actor had, only a fortnight ago, disclosed that he was fired up and that he was ready for the next challenge.

Posting pictures of himself at the gymnasium on his Instagram page, Ram Charan had on January 17 said, “Fired up. Working in silence!!! Ready for the next challenge @peddimovie.”

The rural action drama has triggered huge excitement among fans and is among the most eagerly awaited films this year.

It may be recalled that the unit of ‘Peddi’ had, in the last week of December last year, wrapped up its Delhi schedule.

Ace cinematographer Rathnavelu, who is the cameraman for the film, had taken to his Instagram page to post pictures from the sets of Delhi. He had also dropped an update saying that the unit had wrapped up the Delhi schedule in style!

Rathnavelu wrote, “Delhi schedule wrapped in style! Immersive, poetic visuals. Ram Charan bro at his incredible best!”

It may be recalled that sources close to the unit had told at the beginning of that schedule that several pivotal sequences were to be canned in Delhi. The entire talkie portion of the movie is expected to be wrapped up shortly.

Sources have said that all aspects of production were progressing smoothly, with post-production work moving ahead at a good pace.

It may be recalled that the makers had recently brought Sham Kaushal on board specifically for a fight sequence that sources claim will surely be considered as one of the film’s highlights.

The crucial and high-intensity fight sequence, featuring Ram Charan alongside fighters, was shot on a massive set erected by production designer Avinash Kolla at the Aluminium Factory in Hyderabad.

The film has already been garnering a lot of attention for its first-look posters and glimpse. Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, and prestigiously presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, ‘Peddi’ is being mounted on a massive scale with a high budget. The film features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead.

“Director Buchi Babu Sana, a known perfectionist, is paying meticulous attention to every action segment. Each fight sequence has been crafted with unique concepts and breathtaking execution,” a source had said some days ago.

‘Peddi’, apart from Ramcharan and Janhvi Kapoor, also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and Divyendu Sharma in prominent roles.

‘Peddi’ is backed by a stellar technical crew with Academy Award winner AR Rahman composing the music, renowned cinematographer R Rathnavelu handling the camera, and National Award–winning editor Navin Nooli taking charge of the editing.