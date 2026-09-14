Aga Khan V in Hyderabad on 1st India visit since becoming Imam

Upon his arrival, Khan was received by Telangana Minorities Minister Mohammed Azharuddin and Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGMREIS) president Faheem Quraishi.

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Prince Rahi Aga Khan is greeted by Telangana Minorities Minister Mohammed Azharuddin
Prince Rahi Aga Khan is greeted by Telangana Minorities Minister Mohammed Azharuddin

Hyderabad: Prince Rahim Aga Khan V, the 50th hereditary Imam of the Shia Nizari Ismaili Muslims, arrived in Hyderabad on Monday, September 14, on the last day of his week-long tour of India.

This is Prince Rahim’s first visit to India since he assumed office as the 50th Imam of the Ismaili community.

Upon his arrival, Khan was received by Telangana Minorities Minister Mohammed Azharuddin and Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGMREIS) president Faheem Quraishi.

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Following his arrival in India on September 9, Khan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu on September 10.

Prince Rahim became the 50th hereditary Imam of the Nizari Ismaili Muslims in February 2025 following the death of his father, Prince Karim Al-Hussaini Aga Khan IV, in accordance with the community’s traditional succession practices.

The Ismaili community traces its history back more than 1,400 years and has maintained allegiance to a living hereditary spiritual leader. Ismailis are spread across more than 35 countries worldwide.

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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