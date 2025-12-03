Hyderabad: They can be counted on fingers. Yet, they have made a significant contribution to Indian journalism. Muslim journalists in mainstream English media may be few in number, but their impact is both powerful and enduring. In a profession that is increasingly influenced by political and corporate interests, the Muslim voice – though underrepresented – has played a critical role in shaping public discourse, reporting on injustice, and holding those in power to account.

From social issues to politics and the plight of the marginalized, Muslim journalists have consistently stepped forward to tell stories that matter. They have lent their voice to the voiceless and spotlighted communities that are otherwise pushed to the margins of news coverage. Be it communal violence, systemic discrimination, corruption, or state-sponsored persecution, these journalists have often dared to go where others hesitate.

In a country of over 200 million Muslims, the representation of the community in Indian newsrooms – especially in English media – remains disproportionately low. Yet, despite their limited numbers, Muslim journalists have played a big role in reporting on crucial issues, challenging dominant narratives, and bringing nuance to complex debates.

They have reported fearlessly on communal violence, caste atrocities, human rights violations, and corruption. In doing so, they have often invited the wrath of authorities, faced legal harassment, and endured social media abuse. But their commitment to truth and justice remains unwavering.

Legacy rooted in freedom struggle

The contribution of Muslim journalists in India is not a recent phenomenon. In fact, it traces back to the very roots of India’s freedom struggle. One of the foremost examples is Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the first Union Minister of Education and a towering intellectual figure. A journalist by profession, Azad used the pen as a weapon against colonial rule. He founded the Urdu weekly Al-Hilal and later Al-Balagh, using them as platforms to advocate Indian independence, national unity, and communal harmony.

Azad’s writings, infused with Islamic scholarship and nationalist fervour, challenged British imperialism and promoted pluralistic values. Despite censorship and imprisonment, he remained undeterred, setting a benchmark for courage in journalism. His legacy continues to inspire generations of journalists, especially those from marginalised communities.

Shaping narratives

Some contemporary Muslim journalists have succeeded in shaping national narratives, challenging entrenched stereotypes, and fostering a better understanding of the Muslim community. Their work has countered negative portrayals and brought more balanced, humanised perspectives on Islam and Muslims to the fore.

But with this role comes a burden. These journalists often find themselves walking a tightrope – expected to “represent” an entire community, while simultaneously being accused of bias if they do. They navigate complex expectations, face subtle and overt prejudice, and must often assert their journalistic independence in the face of both internal and external pressures.

Trailblazers in media

Over the years, India has seen the emergence of several distinguished Muslim journalists, both male and female, who have contributed meaningfully to media and public discourse.

A tradition of truth

Muslim journalists in India have long served as a bridge between communities and the corridors of power, using their platforms to question authority, expose injustices, and give representation to minority concerns. This is not just a professional duty – it is often a deeply personal mission rooted in lived experiences and a commitment to equity.

They have been especially active in covering stories of communal violence, caste-based discrimination, misuse of power, and the erosion of democratic rights. In doing so, they have faced significant challenges ranging from censorship and harassment to outright legal persecution.

While every national English daily has a few Muslim journalists working on the desk or in the field, the numbers are disproportionately low. A few have managed to rise to national and even international prominence, but for the most part, Muslim journalists remain underrepresented, both in numbers and in positions of influence.

Notable voices in the field

Over the years, a few Muslim journalists have made a mark at the national and international levels. Among them are Saeed Naqvi, M.J. Akbar, Zafarul Islam Khan, Ziya Us Salam, Hasan Suroor, Arfa Khanum Sherwani, Mohammed Zubair, and Rana Ayyub – names that stand out not just for their journalistic excellence, but also for their fearless pursuit of truth.

Saeed Naqvi

Saeed Naqvi, with a distinguished career spanning decades, has worked with publications like The Indian Express, The Statesman, and Sunday Magazine. Known for his international reportage, he has interviewed global leaders including Nelson Mandela, Fidel Castro, and Mikhail Gorbachev. His recent book The Muslim Vanishes explores themes of identity and representation and has been widely praised for its bold narrative.

Naqvi’s writings have appeared in The New York Times, The Guardian, and The Washington Post. His insightful commentaries have made him a respected voice on global and domestic politics.

M.J. Akbar

M.J. Akbar is perhaps one of the most prominent Muslim journalists in India, known for launching and editing newspapers like The Telegraph, The Asian Age, and The Sunday Guardian. His books and editorial work had a lasting influence on Indian media. A prolific writer, he has authored several internationally acclaimed books. However, his legacy was clouded by allegations during the #MeToo movement, leading to his resignation as Minister of State for External Affairs.

Despite the controversies, Akbar’s journalistic contributions are noteworthy, particularly in shaping political journalism in the 1980s and 1990s.

Rana Ayyub

Rana Ayyub, now a columnist for the Washington Post, is widely recognized for her daring investigative journalism. Her book Gujarat Files: Anatomy of a Cover-Up, which explores the 2002 Gujarat riots and alleged complicity of officials, remains one of the most important contemporary journalistic works in India.

Ayyub’s work has brought her both accolades and attacks. She has been accused of promoting anti-India sentiments and has had multiple cases filed against her, including money laundering charges. Nevertheless, her work has earned her global recognition. She has received the Overseas Press Club Award, the Excellence in International Journalism Award, the Human Rights Award by Texas Tech University, and the Most Resilient Journalist Award by Free Press Unlimited. In 2019, Time magazine listed her among the ten most threatened journalists worldwide.

Mohammed Zubair

Mohammed Zubair, co-founder of Alt News, has emerged as a key figure in the battle against fake news and disinformation. In a media landscape often marred by propaganda, Zubair’s fact-checking platform has played a critical role in exposing fake narratives and viral misinformation.

From debunking fake videos and images to exposing communal propaganda, Zubair has fearlessly challenged the falsehoods spread by vested interests. For his work, he has faced arrests, threats, and coordinated online harassment. Despite this, he continues his mission undeterred, believing in journalism as a tool for accountability and truth.

Arfa Khanum Sherwani

Arfa Khanum Sherwani has become a prominent face of digital journalism through her work at The Wire. Known for her reporting on civil liberties, communal harmony, and political accountability, she has brought a sensitive yet firm approach to journalism. Over her 20-year career, she has earned several awards, including the Chameli Devi Jain Award for Outstanding Women Media persons and the Red Ink Award for Political Reporting.

Anees Jung

Among the earlier figures was Anees Jung, who made a mark as the editor of Youth Times, a publication from the Times of India group. A powerful writer and social commentator, Jung went on to author widely acclaimed books that explored issues of women’s rights, tradition, and change in Muslim societies.

M Rahman

M. Rahman, who headed Onlooker, and Ayyub Syed, editor of Current Weekly, were also influential voices in Indian journalism during their time. Their editorial leadership helped shape public opinion during politically turbulent times in the country.

Saba Naqvi

Saba Naqvi, a celebrated journalist, columnist, and political commentator, has worked with leading publications and has authored four books. Her writing – insightful, bold, and deeply informed – often explores political realignments, communal tensions, and the inner workings of power. Naqvi’s work stands out for its balance and courage, particularly in a time when press freedom is under increasing threat.

Ziya Us Salam

Ziya Us Salam, currently with The Hindu group, is a well-regarded literary critic, journalist, and social commentator. With previous stints at The Pioneer, The Statesman, and The Times of India, he has built a formidable reputation for his nuanced takes on socio-cultural issues and his in-depth book reviews. Known for his analytical clarity, Salam regularly contributes on matters of communal identity, constitutional values, and societal shifts. He is also on the advisory board of Muslim Mirror, further extending his engagement with critical discourse around Muslim representation and media responsibility.

Veterans from Hyderabad

Mir Ayoob Ali Khan is another versatile journalist from Hyderabad who has command over both English and Urdu journalism. In his five-decade career, he has worked in several newspapers. He started his career in 1975 with the Daily News and then moved to United News of India.

He is perhaps the only journalist from Hyderabad who ventured into multiple war zones and provided ground coverage. When the Gulf War broke out between Iraq and Kuwait he was there to report. When Bulgaria and Turkey came close to war, he went to the refugee camps. He also covered the Afghanistan war. Ayoob Ali Khan served as the Deputy Managing Editor at Saudi Gazette. He was the Chief of Bureau at Deccan Chronicle and Special Affairs Editor at Times of India.

Syed Aminul Hasan Jafri, who has worked with Newstime, Deccan Chronicle, Times of India, and agencies like BBC and Reuters, is a veteran known for his photographic memory and speed in the newsroom. He later served as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) representing the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

However, Jafri is firm in his stance that journalists should not be defined by their faith. “I studied and chose a career. How does my religion matter? It is incidental,” he says. His comment underscores a larger sentiment among many Muslim journalists who resist being pigeonholed into identity labels and want to be seen first and foremost as professionals.

Challenges Muslim journalists face

While their achievements are laudable, Muslim journalists continue to face a unique set of challenges. These hurdles are often structural, cultural, and political in nature:

Underrepresentation

Muslim journalists form a minuscule portion of the English media workforce. In editorial leadership and decision-making roles, their presence is negligible. This results in skewed coverage of minority issues and a lack of diverse perspectives in newsroom policies.

Discrimination and bias

Muslim journalists frequently experience subtle and overt bias – from newsroom stereotyping to being passed over for key assignments. Their faith or background often subjects them to scrutiny that non-Muslim peers rarely face.

Restricted freedom

Many Muslim journalists report that they are discouraged from covering sensitive issues like communal riots, minority persecution, or state violence. Editors fear backlash, legal trouble, or the loss of government advertising. As a result, Muslim reporters often have to fight to tell stories that should naturally be part of public discourse.

Online abuse and threats

With rising Islamophobia and toxic nationalism, Muslim journalists – especially women – face relentless online abuse, including doxxing, rape threats, and communal slurs. Several high-profile journalists like Arfa Khanum and Rana Ayyub have been the targets of coordinated social media campaigns aimed at intimidating them into silence.

Legal harassment

Fact-checkers and reporters like Zubair have been arrested for posts that allegedly “hurt religious sentiments,” a charge increasingly used to silence dissent. Legal battles, defamation suits, and police cases have become tools to stifle critical journalism.

Access to Sources

Reporting from riot zones or conflict areas carries added risk for Muslim journalists. They are often seen as “outsiders” or “biased,” even when upholding journalistic objectivity. Accessing government sources or even community leaders can be a challenge due to suspicion or hostility.

Why representation matters

Diversity in newsrooms is not just a moral imperative – it is a journalistic necessity. A plurality of voices ensures balanced narratives, more inclusive storytelling, and deeper engagement with all segments of society.

Minority journalists bring unique perspectives, language skills, and access to underrepresented communities. In a nation as complex and diverse as India, their presence enriches reportage and bridges social gaps.

Moreover, Muslim journalists serve as role models in a society where young Muslim students often lack representation in mainstream professions. Seeing journalists from their community who are courageous, articulate, and impactful inspires the next generation to dream beyond limitations.

The Way Forward

Institutional support and mentorship: Media houses must encourage inclusivity in hiring and provide mentorship opportunities to Muslim journalists. Creating internal diversity councils or support groups can offer safe spaces for expressing concerns. Journalism Schools and Training: There’s a pressing need to promote journalism as a career option among young Muslims. Scholarships, internships, and training programs can help nurture talent from marginalised backgrounds. Independent platforms: With mainstream media often compromised, independent digital platforms offer new hope. Encouraging Muslim journalists to start their own podcasts, YouTube channels, and investigative platforms could fill critical gaps in coverage. Legal and psychological support: Media watchdogs and rights groups must offer legal aid and mental health support to journalists facing threats or legal action. Recognition and awards: Highlighting the work of Muslim journalists through awards and fellowships helps amplify their voice and legitimise their contributions.

Despite being few, Muslim journalists in English media have made outsized contributions to the profession. They have broken stories that mattered, amplified voices that were muted, and endured pressures that would break lesser spirits.

Yet, the journey ahead remains fraught with challenges. More Muslims need to be in newsrooms – not as token hires, but as respected professionals, decision-makers, and storytellers. Their presence is essential not just for journalism, but for the health of democracy itself.

India’s media cannot claim to be truly free or fair unless it reflects the diversity of its people. And in that mission, Muslim journalists are not just contributors – they are torchbearers.

The writer of this story, J S Ifthekhar has almost completed 50 years in English journalism. Among other newspapers, he has worked with The Hindu and the Indian Express. He is known for writing beautiful offbeat, and exclusive stories.