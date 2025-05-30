Ahead of Bakrid, Telangana police monitor cattle transport

Hyderabad: To prevent illegal inter-state and inter-district cattle movement ahead of Bakrid, Telangana police have set up round-the-clock check posts staffed with veterinary doctors.

Additionally, police pickets have been deployed in sensitive areas, and mobile patrolling has been intensified to ensure heightened vigilance. Temporary cattle holding centres with round-the-clock veterinary care have been set up, and cattle markets are under constant surveillance.

A range of laws are being enforced to regulate the transportation and slaughter of animals, including the Telangana Prohibition of Cow Slaughter and Animal Preservation Act, 1977, the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and the Transportation of Animals Rules, 1978. A police circular issued in 2020, aimed at curbing the illegal killing or sacrifice of cows, calves, camels, and other animals, is also being actively implemented.

To promote peaceful observance of Bakrid, peace committee meetings were held across Telangana involving cattle transporters, butchers, religious leaders, and community elders. These gatherings focused on raising awareness about the legal requirements and encouraging responsible conduct during the festival.

Further coordination with departments such as the road transport authority, animal husbandry, and local municipalities has ensured proper certification for cattle transport and slaughter. Discussions also emphasized the importance of sanitation and the safe disposal of carcasses and waste to uphold public hygiene.

Cow vigilantes have no legal authority to inspect vehicles: Police

Police officials have clarified that cow vigilante groups have no legal authority to stop or inspect vehicles transporting animals. Citizens who come across suspicious activities are urged to report them to the nearest police station. Strict legal action will be taken against anyone involved in unauthorised checks, spreading rumours, or attempting to disturb communal harmony. Vehicles and cattle found in violation of the law will be seized.

The Director General of Police has appealed to the public to celebrate Bakrid with respect and peace, and to avoid falling for misinformation that could threaten communal harmony.