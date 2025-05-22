Hyderabad to welcome Bakrid with strict vigil

Hyderabad: A high-level coordination meeting was chaired by the city police commissioner, CV Anand, GHMC commissioner RV Karnan and other senior officials at Basheerbagh on Thursday, May 22, for a peaceful and communal Bakrid in Hyderabad, falling on June 6.

Several important points, including illegal animal transportation, provisions for round-the-clock veterinary services and garbage disposal measures were discussed.

On illegal animal transportation

Checkposts will be erected across the city to prevent animal transportation without proper veterinary certificates. Cattle will be checked to determine if they are ready for slaughter or not. If found guilty, the vehicle will be immediately seized and the cattle will be sent to animal holding points or goshalas.

These checkposts will also have veterinary doctors who will be available 24 hours.

Garbage disposal during Bakrid in Hyderabad

Officials of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) attending the meeting were directed to distribute disposal covers to households for the proper disposal of animal carcasses. Special teams will be stationed on Bakrid day to collect garbage and carcasses. Adequate tippers and JCBs will be arranged to dispose of the animal waste.

Dog-catching squads will be deployed across the city to manage stray dog incidents.

Uninterrupted power supply

Officials from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), electricity and engineering departments have been directed to supervise and maintain sewerage systems and ensure an uninterrupted power supply during the festival.

The GHMC Commissioner detailed the extensive sanitation measures being implemented, including the deployment of additional sanitation teams and garbage collection vehicles near wards and mosques. He assured that garbage bags would be readily available and GHMC officials would be actively performing their duties.