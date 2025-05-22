GHMC to restore 11 urban tanks, other key projects approved

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will take up the restoration works of 11 urban tanks, including Durgam Cheruvu, across Hyderabad. The decision was taken along with several key infrastructure and development projects, including road widening and beautification and maintenance at the third standing committee meeting held here on Thursday, May 22.

The meeting was chaired by Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, along with GHMC commissioner RV Karnan and other standing committee members.

For the restoration of the 11 lakes across Hyderabad, NEERI (National Environmental Engineering Research Institute) was approved as the technical advisor. The standing committee has sanctioned Rs 55 lakh for assessment and planning.

Road widening and flyovers

On road widening, the standing committee approved the acquisition of over 100 properties. This includes from Darussalam Junction to Osmania General Hospital, and Puranapool to Karwan Sahu via Kamela.

Projects concerning the multi-level flyovers at the Nagarjuna Fertilisers & Chemical Limited (NFCL) and TV-9 junctions under the Hyderabad City Innovative and Transformative Infrastructure (H-CITI) were approved.

Beautification of parks in Banjara Hills

With regards to the beautification and development of public parks in Banjara Hills, the GHMC standing committee has decided to sign MoUs with Khajana Group-India and Edibles & Fats India Ltd, under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Waterlogging issues in Nagole, Hayatnagar

On the continuous water logging issues which spring up after every rainfall, especially in Nagole and Hayatnagar areas, the standing committee has approved the construction of multiple box drains with an estimated cost of over Rs 700 lakh. A significant Rs 595 lakh bridge project was also approved in Lingojiguda, LB Nagar Circle.

Other decisions by GHMC standing committee

Besides road widening, lake restoration and water logging issues, the GHMC standing committee has approved the construction of a model graveyard in Chinna Cherlapalli for Hindu, Muslim, and Christian communities at a cost of Rs 550 lakh, along with allocation of 400 sqaue yards of GHMC lands in RK Nagar for an electricity substation.

GHMC commissioner inspects development works

On Thursday, GHMC commissioner RV Kiran inspected various development works in the Saroor Nagar circle in LB Nagar. He visited the Venkateswara Colony, where he interacted with the representatives of the residential welfare association (RWA) who put forward their woes and complaints. He has instructed the zonal and deputy commissioners to resolve the issues with immediate effect.

He also inspected the box drain works in the Gaddi Annaram division as well as the water logging situation in Vallabh Nagar.

GHMC Commissioner Sri R V Karnan visited Saroornagar Circle today. He interacted with the Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) of Venkateswara Colony, addressing local concerns and discussing strategies for community development and better civic amenities.

