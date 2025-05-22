GHMC razes footpath encroachments in Asifnagar to ease traffic

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in a drive on Thursday, May 22, demolished footpath encroachments in Asifnagar towards Jhirra Road.
The GHMC razed extensions of shops, restaurants, etc, on the footpath, including a pan shop outside the City Diamond Hotel in Asifnagar and encroachments outside the Gowtham Model School in the demolition drive that began at 11 am.
A short-lived altercation occurred between the hotel management and the Greater Hyderabad officials as they requested time to empty their belongings from the area before the demolition of encroachments. A few establishment owners argued that they constructed the structures keeping in mind the 60-foot road master plan, however, the officials demanded permits for the same.
The demolition was carried out under heavy police presence to avoid altercations and any untoward incidents. A JCB took down encroachments in the area to reduce congestion and ease traffic movement.