HYDRAA clears encroachments from cemetery land in Medchal-Malkajgiri

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Thursday, May 22, cleared encroachments from Muslim and Christian cemetery lands in Parvathapur, Peerzadiguda municipal corporation area of Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

The demolition was carried out early morning, allegedly without prior notice. Reports suggest the land was encroached on over the years and sold to people who started small businesses like general stores and stationery shops.

While Muslim and Christian representatives are expressing happiness over the removal of the illegal structures, the people whose properties were demolished are distraught.

Videos surfaced online showing people pleading to police and authorities for some time to move out, while others shouted “HYDRAA down down” and “Rahul Gandhi down down.”

HYDRAA on Thursday cleared encroachments from Muslim and Christian cemetery lands in Parvathapur, Peerzadiguda municipal corporation area of Medchal-Malkajgiri district.



The demolition was carried out early morning, allegedly without prior notice. Reports suggest the land was… pic.twitter.com/hwXUusu6KU — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 22, 2025

Also Read HYDRAA clears illegal road encroachments by Hyderabad school owner

The previous day, HYDRAA officials removed road encroachments at Sage School following residents’ complaints. The road connects Warangal Highway with 80 plots spread across 5.20 acres.