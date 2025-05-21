HYDRAA clears illegal road encroachments by Hyderabad school owner

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Wednesday, May 21, removed road encroachments in the Peerzadiguda of Medchal-Malkajgiri district following residents’ complaints.

The issue surfaced after plots in the Yadadri Residential Colony were combined to form the SAGE school, owned by Jaswanth Reddy. He had undertaken construction by connecting a 30-foot road between the layout plots.

Members of the Yadadri Residential Welfare Association filed a complaint with HYDRAA, alleging that illegal constructions were encroaching upon the road that connects Warangal Highway with 80 plots spread across 5.20 acres.

After conducting a field inspection, HYDRAA confirmed that road encroachment had occurred and illegal structures were present. The team subsequently cleared the encroachments and restored the road.