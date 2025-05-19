Hyderabad: HYDRAA conducts demolition drive in Hydernagar, Miyapur

The demolition drive was conducted amid heavy police presence to prevent any law and order issues.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 19th May 2025 10:33 am IST
A bulldozer demolishes a make-shift shelter in Hydernagar
HYDRAA demolition in Hydernagar

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Monday, May 19 conducted a demolition drive in Miyapur and Hydernagar areas.

Illegal encroachments on government land were demolished in both areas. The demolition drive was conducted amid heavy police presence to prevent any law and order issues.

Addressing the media regarding the demolition, HYDRAA commissioner AV Ranganath said, “It is an HMDA layout. On the orders of the division bench of the Telangana high court, we are removing the unauthorised structures.”

MS Creative School

Videos of demolition drive shared on social media showed, HYDRAA machinery demolishing make shift shelters in Hydernagar, Hyderabad.

