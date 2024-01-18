Ahead of grand finale, Bigg Boss 17 winner leaked: Check name

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17 is now gearing up for its much-anticipated finale week. The show is set to conclude on January 28. Four contestants have already secured their spots in the final showdown — Arun Srikanth Mashettey, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, and Abhishek Kumar.

Other 4 contestants — Isha Malviya, Ankita Lokhande, Ayesha Khan, and Vicky are nominated this week. We heard that double elimination is on the cards in which Vicky Jain and Ayesha Khan might walk out of the show. Isha Malviya too has a chance of getting evicted as she is also receiving fewer votes. So, after this week’s elimination round, BB 17 will get its top 6 finalists of the season.

The stage is set for a fierce clash, and fans are eagerly waiting to see who will emerge victorious.

Bigg Boss 17 Winner

Among all contestants, Munawar Faruqui, in particular, has garnered significant attention throughout the season. Since the first week, viewers have consistently tagged him as a potential winner, citing his strong gameplay and substantial fanbase. Even prominent celebrities have thrown their support behind him, further fueling the speculation.

A recent tweet from The Khabri, a dedicated social media page for Bigg Boss updates, has intensified the buzz. The tweet boldly declares, “#MunawarFaruqui is winning #BiggBoss17 THATS THE TWEET, and end of WINNERS debate.” The Khabri’s predictions have proven accurate in past seasons, adding weight to this proclamation.

As the finale week unfolds, all eyes are on Munawar Faruqui and the other contestants, with fans eagerly awaiting the crowning moment.

Who do you think will win Bigg Boss 17? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.