Ahead of Telangana SSC exam results 2026, students urged to stay positive

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Telangana SSC exam results 2026, Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar has appealed to students, parents, and teachers to remain calm and supportive.

Expressing concern over recent incidents where students lost their lives after Intermediate results, he said that ending one’s life due to disappointment is never a solution. He added that such incidents cause lifelong pain to families.

He explained that exam results are not the final decision about a student’s future but only a small part of a long journey.

Advice to parents, teachers

Ahead of Telangana SSC exam results 2026, he also advised parents not to put too much pressure on their children. He said a child’s life and happiness are more important than marks and asked parents to support their children with care and understanding, regardless of the results. He also suggested that parents should observe any changes in their children’s behaviour.

Addressing teachers, he said they should guide students and remind them that academic setbacks are temporary and that there are many opportunities in the future. He added that several well-known personalities faced struggles in their studies but later achieved success through hard work.

In his message, Sajjanar asked students to talk openly with their parents or trusted people if they feel stressed.

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Telangana SSC exam results 2026 to be declared today

The Directorate of Government Examinations is going to declare the Telangana SSC exam results 2026 on Wednesday, April 29.

This year, around 5.15 lakh regular students appeared for the examinations, which were conducted from March 14 to April 13.

Once released, the results will be made available online. To access the results, students need to visit any of the following websites:

On the website, students must enter their roll numbers along with other details from their admit cards. Candidates are advised to keep their admit cards handy for quick reference while checking their results.