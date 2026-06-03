Ahmedabad police apprehend 166 Bangladeshis for illegal stay

Ahmedabad: The Ahmedabad police have rounded up around 300 suspected Bangladeshi nationals, of which 166 were confirmed to be living illegally, officials said on Wednesday, June 3.

Crime Branch Joint Commissioner of Police Sharad Singhal said the action was taken as part of the ‘Operation Delta Hunt’, decided during a meeting held under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, where it was disclosed that a significant number of Bangladeshis had entered Gujarat illegally.

City Commissioner of Police GS Malik said over 30 teams, comprising personnel from the Crime Branch, SOG Squad, and various local police station officials from Naroda, Danilimda, Vatva, Vatva GIDC, and Juhapura, were deployed for the operation.

Ahmedabad: Police officials take suspected Bangladeshi nationals for verification and interrogation, in Ahmedabad, Wednesday, June 3, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Ahmedabad: A suspected Bangladeshi national mourns during verification and interrogation, in Ahmedabad, Wednesday, June 3, 2026. (PTI Photo)

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“More than 300 suspicious individuals, including men, women, and children, were rounded up. Of these, 166 have so far been confirmed to be Bangladeshi nationals who entered the country illegally and were residing without authorisation,” Malik said.

He said interrogation of the remaining 150-plus individuals is currently underway, and among the 166 confirmed Bangladeshis, some individuals had even fraudulently obtained Aadhaar cards.

“Interrogations are ongoing to determine how they managed to do this; how they remitted money; what kind of work they performed, and the specific methods they used to enter the country illegally. Further action will be taken in due course,” the official said.

“Just as 465 illegally residing Bangladeshi nationals were deported last year, these individuals, too, will be deported shortly,” he added.