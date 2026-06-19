AI storm leaving millions of people unemployed: Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Friday, June 19, said that the “AI storm” is leaving millions of people unemployed, and called upon young students educated in social welfare institutions to become doctors, IAS and IPS officers, and political leaders.

Addressing a gathering of students at the launch of the distribution of Young India student kits at the LB stadium, the Telangana CM also promised to turn the state into an education and sports hub. Revanth Reddy added that the state government is spending Rs 26,000 crore alone on education.

“The establishment of Young India Integrated Residential Schools and Young India Sports University were part of the initiatives of introducing revolutionary reforms in education and winning medals in the Olympics in the future,” the Chief minister said according to a press release.

He also highlighted that the government has allocated 8.5 percent of the budget outlay to education, which Revanth Reddy stated was a good sign of the strengthening of the education sector. The CM stated that the government also launched skill development programmes for the youth to create more blue-collar jobs.

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“A facility to provide German and Japanese language teaching programmes alongside English was also created to get the youth jobs abroad. The ITIs have been transformed into ATCs and also established a Skill University with the aim of bringing out talent from the youth and shaping them into skilled manpower,” he said.

Revanth Reddy also blamed the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for the “deterioration” of the education standards in the state, claiming that ,any government schools were closed down under it. “The CM took strong exception to the opposition criticism of the absence of a dedicated Education minister in the state cabinet. He retained the education portfolio to overhaul the entire system aiming to provide quality education to the poorer sections,” added the release.

The Telangana CM also Revanth Reddy stated that the government introduced a pre-primary education system by reviving the government schools and competing with the private institutions. “Today, the government schools were displaying ‘ No admission’ boards as the demand for the seats increased many fold,” he claimed.