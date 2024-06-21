AI to be used for effective, efficient policing in Maharashtra: Fadnavis

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday that artificial intelligence (AI) will be used for more effective and efficient policing and resolving traffic management issues in the state.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of the home department, which he heads, Fadnavis said IIM Nagpur, in association with the government, had prepared a report on how to use AI for effective and efficient policing, crime detection and “predictive situations”.

“A government company will be formed. The project will be rolled out soon. Analysis of criminals and the nature of crimes can be done. Data on cybercrime can be analysed and traffic management issues can also be resolved. Modules will be prepared for different units,” he said.

Fadnavis said rains and model code of conduct for the assembly polls, due in October, could delay the ongoing police recruitment drive and some candidates might not get another chance because of the age bar. Wherever it is raining, the next dates have been announced for outdoor physical tests, he said.

However, tests will continue where there is no rain, he said. Directives have been given to provide proper accommodation to the candidates, he said.

Asked about the reservation issue, the deputy CM said the government is of the view that there should be no caste tensions in society. “We don’t want a Marathas versus OBC stand-off. There should be no harm to the interest of either of them,” he said.