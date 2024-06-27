AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s Delhi residence vandalised

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s residence at 34 Ashoka Road in New Delhi has been vandalised by unknown persons on Thursday. This happened a day after Owaisi took oath in the Lok Sabha and chanted ‘Jai Palestine’.

Black ink was smeared on his name plate outside the main gate of his residence by vandals.

Some “unknown miscreants” vandalised my house with black ink today. I have now lost count the number of times my Delhi residence has targeted. When I asked @DelhiPolice officials how this was happening right under their nose, they expressed helplessness. @AmitShah this is… pic.twitter.com/LmOuXu6W63 — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) June 27, 2024

“Some ‘unknown miscreants’ vandalised my house with black ink today. I have now lost count the number of times my Delhi residence has targeted. When I asked @DelhiPolice officials how this was happening right under their nose, they expressed helplessness. @AmitShah this is happening under your oversight. @ombirlakota. Please tell us if MPs’ safety will be guaranteed or not,” he posted on X.

Owaisi also made it clear to the vandals that he couldn’t be intimidated through such tactics.

“To the two-bit goons who keep targeting my house: this does not scare me. Stop this Savarkar-type cowardly behaviour and be men enough to face me. Do not scurry away after throwing some ink or pelting a few stones,” he stated.