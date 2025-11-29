AIMIM eyes major gains in Maharashtra ahead of local body polls

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is looking forward to consolidating its dominance in Maharashtra by winning as many seats as possible in the upcoming local body polls.

The elections for 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats in Maharashtra are scheduled to be held on December 2. The voting will be held through EVMs to elect 6,859 members and 288 presidents in 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats.

The AIMIM party legislators are campaigning in different parts of Maharashtra, particularly in the districts falling in the erstwhile Hyderabad State, comprising districts of Aurangabad, Nanded, Latur, Parbhani, Osmanabad and other districts of Maharashtra such as Washim, Akola, etc.