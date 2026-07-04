AIMIM workers booked for threatening Congress workers in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police booked Mohd Abdulla Sadiq, Thaleb and other unidentified All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) workers following allegations that they threatened a Congress party worker.

The AIMIM workers were accused of disrupting election-related activities in Wadi-e-Saleheen under the Balapur police station limits.

According to the first information report (FIR), the complaint was lodged by Syed Niyaz, 34, a Congress social worker and resident of Wadi-e-Saleheen, Shaheen Nagar. He alleged that on Tuesday, June 30, at around 3.50 pm, while he was at the Congress party office attending election-related work, Mohd Abdulla Sadiq, accompanied by several AIMIM workers, arrived at the office and threatened to burn it down if it was not removed.

The complainant said that the accused issued death threats, brandished a knife, abused the Congress party in-charge in foul language, and warned party workers not to enter the locality.

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On Wednesday, July 1, at around 3 pm, while Congress workers led by 64th Division Booth-Level Agents (BLAs) in charge Fazil Qadri were conducting a door-to-door election campaign near the party office, Thaleb and several other AIMIM workers allegedly confronted them, abused them in foul language and again threatened them, the FIR read.

Following the complaint, Balapur police registered Crime no 390/2026 under Sections 339(4) (possession of forged documents), 351(1) (criminal intimidation) read with 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The investigation has been entrusted to MSRV Prasad.

Police said the case is under investigation.