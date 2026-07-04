Bandi Bageerath sexually assaulted victim since 2025: Police

Hyderabad: Bandi Sai Bageerath had struck a relationship with the minor, emotionally manipulated her and sexually abused her several times ever since 2025, Telangana Police informed the Telangana High Court through their counter affidavit filed on Friday, July 3, against his plea for regular bail. According to investigators, these crimes were committed at various places, such as Sriram Gardens near the house of the victim and Golf Edge Apartments at Nanakramguda.

The counter affidavit was filed by Inspector K Vijayvardhan of the Pet Basheerabad Police Station. As per the police officials, the police have registered the crime at the Pet Basheerabad Police Station and initiated an investigation under sections 74 and 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and section 11 read with Section 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

As per the police complaint, the mother of the victim came to the police station and the child underwent a medical (vaginal) examination on May 9.

Also Read POCSO case: Telangana HC defers Bandi Bageerath bail plea to July 8

Police say educational records have established the age of the victim as 17 years. Taking into account the seriousness of the allegations made known through the medical report, the police have modified the charges to include Section 5(l) in combination with Section 6 of the POCSO Act and Section 64(2)(m) of BNS based on the evidence available.

The police informed the High Court about the seriousness of the case and the fact that the victim is a minor. According to them, the granting of bail may affect the investigation process and might even impact the witnesses involved. Based on this, the prosecution asked the court to dismiss the bail petition.

The petitioner, Bageerath, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, was taken into custody by the Pet Basheerabad police in May after the complaint.

Prior to this, a Special POCSO Court at Malkajgiri had already granted him interim bail on June 20 for 10 days to give him time to appear in his BBA supplementary examinations at Mahindra University.

Later, he filed for regular bail in the Telangana High Court, claiming his innocence and alleging political motives behind the case.

The Telangana High Court has deferred the bail plea hearing to July 8.